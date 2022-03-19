Jeffrey Dossett Sells 706 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

Shares of PI opened at $65.58 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 107,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.