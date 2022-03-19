JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.21.
Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
