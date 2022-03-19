John B. Chang Sells 600 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CCOI stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 52,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,521,000 after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

