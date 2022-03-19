John Renger Sells 25,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, John Renger sold 20,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,555.00.

On Monday, December 27th, John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $237,250.00.

Shares of CERE stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

