Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

