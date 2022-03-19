Jonathan D. Root Purchases 350 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) Director Jonathan D. Root bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $18,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SBTX opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

