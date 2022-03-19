JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Target Price to €7.50

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GETVF. Citigroup raised Mediaset España Comunicación from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

