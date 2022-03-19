JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Shares of BMW opened at €75.90 ($83.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

