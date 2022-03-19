JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 800

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.40) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.34) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 650.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 648.06. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,315.99). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,219.77). Insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 over the last 90 days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

