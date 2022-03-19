Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to CHF 135 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 145 to CHF 135 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($94.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.23) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,525.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

