K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

KBL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.13.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$29.69 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

