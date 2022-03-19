K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading 5.6% Higher

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.76. 125,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 86,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

KNTNF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

