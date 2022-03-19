Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Reaches $6.92 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $52,241.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,286 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

