KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable in the past 60 days. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fourth quarter fiscal 2021-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. However, continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns for the company.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

