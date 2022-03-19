KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

