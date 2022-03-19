KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.86.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -176.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.