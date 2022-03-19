Keith M. Kimmel Sells 11,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIRC opened at $53.17 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.