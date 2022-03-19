Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Director Purchases $29,050.00 in Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KMT opened at $30.50 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Kennametal by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

