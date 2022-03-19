Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,227,700 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 21,862,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 617.9 days.

OTCMKTS KREVF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

