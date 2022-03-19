Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 35,713 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $23,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

FNCL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 109,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,270. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

