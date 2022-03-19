Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,651 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,142,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

