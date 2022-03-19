Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,236 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. 863,579 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

