Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $36.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $36,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

VGT stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.39. 506,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $344.80 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

