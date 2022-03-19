Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

