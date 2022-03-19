Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 95,054 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,054 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 628,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 572,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

