Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 3,659,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

