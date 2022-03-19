Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,596 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $192.97. 5,343,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.76. The company has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.