Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 257 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. 2,409,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.