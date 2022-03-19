Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 163,341 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

