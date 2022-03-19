Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 411,789 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,789 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 281,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,663. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

