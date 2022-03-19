KeyCorp Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $44.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

EAT stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,293,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brinker International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

