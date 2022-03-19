Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

KZR stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

