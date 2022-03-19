Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.79

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.79 and last traded at $74.63, with a volume of 907335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

