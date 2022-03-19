Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.4% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.85. 4,094,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

