Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

KGFHY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,386. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

