Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kinloch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.