Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kinloch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises about 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $13,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

