Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

KIGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 45,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,214. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

