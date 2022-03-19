KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $440.00 at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s FY2022 earnings at $20.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.10.

KLAC stock opened at $365.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 1 year low of $284.49 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.07.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

