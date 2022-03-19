Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Down 2.1%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $55.08. Approximately 12,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,511,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 238,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

