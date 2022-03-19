Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,140 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

