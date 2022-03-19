Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

