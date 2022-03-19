KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7306 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

