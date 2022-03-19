Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will report $420.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $425.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.90 million. Koppers reported sales of $407.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Koppers by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,911 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Koppers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Koppers by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 185,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOP remained flat at $$29.90 during trading on Monday. 203,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,025. The stock has a market cap of $631.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

