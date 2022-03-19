Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 482,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,245,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,108,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,474 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

