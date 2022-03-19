Kwmg LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

