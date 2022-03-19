Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Bank of America boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

