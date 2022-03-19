Kwmg LLC Purchases 2,598 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

MBB opened at $102.82 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

