Kwmg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $245.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $152.44 and a one year high of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

