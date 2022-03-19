Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research stock traded up $18.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,584. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $466.06 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

